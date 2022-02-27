Meal Planning 101

Between work schedules, your children's schedules, and just life, finding time to stick to your health journeys can be tough. One of the most effective ways to avoid last-minute meals, unhealthy choices, and prevent food waste is to plan meals ahead of time. By taking an hour out of your weekend, you can organize your meals for the week.

You can prep some of the food in advance to make it even easier and more convenient to stay on track with your goals. Meal planning primarily consists of mapping out your schedule, keeping a balanced plate, and organizing your grocery shopping.

Here are some simple tips and you get more info and budget-recipe tools at My Plate.