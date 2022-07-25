Police in Camden County, NJ are spreading the word about a missing 46-year-old man in the hopes the public may offer leads regarding his whereabouts.

Hector Morales, Jr. was reportedly last seen on the 1600 block of Minnesota Rd. in the Fairview section of Camden on Sunday, according to Patch.com.

Camden County Police say Morales, a Hispanic male, was wearing a black sleeveless shirt, dark blue pants, and dark blue slippers when he disappeared. He is reported to have brown eyes and black and grayish hair, is 5 ft. 6 in. in height, and weighing approximately 150 lbs.

Police are asking for community tips to help locate Hector Morales, Jr. on their 24-hour Tip Line at 856-757-7042.

