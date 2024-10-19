The worst news ever for New Jersey snow lovers

If you like snow like I do, you're not going to enjoy reading the next few paragraphs.

As we plow through October and November is staring at us like a deer in headlights, perhaps the thought of colder weather and snow has already crossed your mind.

A lot has been written about when we can expect the first snowflakes here in the Garden State, but will that even be an issue over the next few months? Truth be told, those are just guesses based on season averages.

Photo: Chris Coleman/Townsquare Media Photo: Chris Coleman/Townsquare Media loading...

And sure, we can get some massive snowstorms here in New Jersey. Maybe you remember shoveling out from these whoppers...

As for this winter, however, things aren't looking too good — at least to start.

2024-2025 New Jersey winter outlook

The Climate Prediction Center has issued its 90-day seasonal outlooks, which cover November, December, and January.

Their temperature outlook predicts things aren't exactly going to be chilly around New Jersey.

90-day temperature outlook - Graphic: NOAA / Climate Prediction Center 90-day temperature outlook - Graphic: NOAA / Climate Prediction Center loading...

What does that map mean? Obviously, it's a very broad outlook and while the Garden State will likely see above-average temperatures into early next year, there will likely be a few cold snaps, too. However, if you want snowstorms, you really need a lot of cold air.

As for precipitation, the dry weather we have been experiencing since the end of summer will likely continue, too.

90-day precipitation outlook - Photo: NOAA / Climate Prediction Center 90-day precipitation outlook - Photo: NOAA / Climate Prediction Center loading...

Now "equal chances" gives us a little hope, but it doesn't appear that there will be a massive weather pattern change anytime soon that would bring a lot of wet weather our way.

So while you always want to be prepared and there's a decent chance of us seeing some snow at some point, the first half of winter doesn't appear to be a blockbuster. We'll have to wait and see what February, March, and April could bring, although that's not looking too promising at this point either.