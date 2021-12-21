There Is A Boozy Chocolate Bar In Atlantic City, New Jersey

Chocolate and booze. Do I have your attention yet?

People, we have been given a gift from above…there is a chocolate BAR in New Jersey and it is as unique as your palate. Chisel off the chocolate chunk that perfectly matches the notes of your custom cocktail! This place is a date night come true or even a perfect girls' night destination!

Their single-origin chocolate is made in small batches so they can offer you truly unique flavors. If you are not sure what to select don’t worry…just do a chocolate flight! Yes, you can order a flight of chocolate to sample your way to the right combination! I say do your research 😉

You can also indulge in a wine/cheese flight (twist my arm).

They even serve cacao-infused cocktails!

Just look at this deliciousness…this is a chocolate, peanut butter truffle with amaretto whiskey and cherry pipette. The presentation is everything and if you want something totally different than the norm, this is your place.

Photo credit: MADE facebook Chocolate peanut butter truffle with amaretto whiskey and cherry pipette

Their drink list is just as creative. From a full selection of wines to custom mock and cocktails, MADE is the place! You've worked hard getting ready for the holidays...go on you deserve it! Read more from the original story in www.onlyinyourstate.com

MADE is proudly located at 121 South Tennessee Avenue in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Just so you know, I asked Santa for new track shoes this year so I will literally race you there!

