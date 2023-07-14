This ‘Coyote Ugly’ Movie Star Was Raised In New Jersey

Time really does fly by. It’s hard to believe that the movie Coyote Ugly was released 23 years ago this month on July 31, 2000.

I have always loved the movie. The cast is fabulous and it includes:

Maria Bello, John Goodman, Adam Garcia, LeeAnn Rimes, Tyra Banks, Bridgette Moynahan, and yet another famous person who was raised in New Jersey:

Piper Perabo

Maria Bello and the others are great in this movie but, it is Piper Perabo who steals the show and largely carries the movie.

According to Wikipedia, Perabo grew up in Toms River, New Jersey.

My colleague Chelsea Masterson from Townsquare Media confirmed that Perabo attended Toms River North High School and that she participated in the band, where she was a Marinerette and in drama.

Masterson had a brief encounter and met Perabo.

Perabo’s Wikipedia biography also states that:

“She graduated from Toms River High School North in 1994 and earned a bachelor's degree in theater from Honors Tutorial College at Ohio University in 1998.”

“In 1996, she attended the Trinity/La MaMa Performing Arts Program. 7] She also studied Latin, physics, and poetry in her final year.”

“Coyote Ugly” was Perabo’s breakthrough role, which has led to steady acting work ever since, including:

“The Prestige,” 2006.

“The Angel Has Fallen,” 2019.

The USA Network spy drama, “Covert Affairs” (2010-2014).

The Kevin Costner runaway hit “Yellowstone” television series.

Perabo is a member of the list of people who were raised in New Jersey and went on to make it big in television and the motion picture industry.

SOURCES : Wikipedia & Chelsea Masterson.

