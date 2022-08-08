I was just out for a bite to eat with April and Mom, we decided to hit Chick-Fil-A on Route 72 in Manahawkin. This location is soon to be home to a new Panera Bread restaurant as well. It will be a combo location with Chick-Fil-A and Panera Bread. When we got there recently I was pleasantly surprised to see the progress on the new restaurant in Stafford Township.

Already this location is successful with Chick-Fil-A open and serving thousands already this summer, it'll be nice to have the added choice with the upcoming Panera Bread in Southern Ocean County. Construction is moving along and it's beginning to take shape.

Panera Bread has a bunch of things on its menu that I love. How about their roasted turkey and avocado BLT, delicious. Their napa almond chicken salad sandwich, yes, please. Additionally, I love their soups. The new Mexican street corn chowder and broccoli cheddar soup are fantastic.

I also love their iced tea selections and they have a bunch of amazing coffee drinks as well. Finally add in their bakery items, like their chocolate croissant and bear claw and you have one nice meal out.

One of the things I love about Panera Bread is its diverse menu. They have items you don't see everywhere. It's a place to go and have some "different" entrees and it's nice to try new combinations.

So I look forward to the new Panera Bread in Manahawkin. No word, that I've heard, on an exact opening date, but it won't be too long before this location opens along Route 72 in Southern Ocean County. Just another meal choice for residents in this fast-growing section of Ocean County.

