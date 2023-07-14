This NJ summer family movie series is the perfect family activity

When my kids were growing up, one of the biggest challenges of entertaining them was trying to come up with fun, new things to do with them.

I was always on the hunt for good, clean, family-fun activities that we could all do together. This is one that I wish I had back then.

A summer movie night in NJ is the perfect activity! So if you haven’t heard of Union County’s Family Fun and Flix yet, you don’t know what you’re missing. The series kicked off already but it’s not too late to catch the remaining movie nights.

Arkadiusz Wargu?a Arkadiusz Wargu?a loading...

The fun begins with a family-friendly dance party before each movie at 7:30 p.m. and the movies will start promptly at dusk. Everyone is encouraged to bring a blanket or beach chair to save a spot on the lawn.

According to the county’s Instagram, the rest of the 2023 Family Fun & Flix movie schedule are these movies on the following dates:

Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania: July 18, 2023 – Warinanco Park, Elizabeth

Sonic The Hedgehog 2: July 25, 2023 – Warinanco Park, Elizabeth

Minions: The Rise of Gru: August 8, 2023 – Kawameeh Park, Union

(Movies will be shown on a weather-permitting basis.)

So grab your popcorn and enjoy the “flix” under the stars. The cool night breeze, twinkling lights, and comfy blankets create a cozy atmosphere.

And these are some of your kids favorite movies!

Plus, your kids giggle, parents relax, and memories are made.

Oh, and it’s budget friendly! AKA Free!

It’s a great way to bond, laugh, and escape reality for a while. So, kick back, relax and enjoy a wholesome evening of entertainment with the family.

Actors Who Hated Their Own Movies

The Best Horror Movie From Every Year Counting down a century's worth of monsters, demons and things that go bump in the night.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom