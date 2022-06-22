This Ocean County Diner Ranks as One of the Best in New Jersey

We see so many "lists" these days and many include food. We see a bunch of reports detailing the best places to eat not only here in Ocean County, but around the Garden State.

The latest list we have to talk about is one that was recently highlighted by Patch concerning the best diners here in New Jersey. According to this article, one local diner in Ocean County made the list of best in Jersey.

In this Patch article, the publication cited a recent ranking list from NJ.COM that listed the Forked River Diner, at number 35, as one of the best in the state.

"This family-owned spot "looks like it dropped in from diner outer space, with its vaguely flying saucer-like look, the report said. Since 1984, its offered its delicious homemade soups and is particularly proud of its pancakes."

The Forked River Diner is located at 317 S Main St, Forked River, NJ 08731. The diner is open 7 days a week 5 am to 3 pm. Check out the latest from the Forked River Diner on their social media on the Facebook page and keep up to date on some of the latest happenings at the diner.

This Lacey Township eatery did great, "the Forked River Diner ranked at 35 out of 37 - not bad for a ranking of all the best diners all over New Jersey."

So what is your favorite at the Forked River Diner? If you love this local favorite, tell us what you at home recommend? This way next time we pop into the Forked River Diner we know what to order. Post your picks below and I'll meet you over at the Forked River Diner for a cup of coffee.

