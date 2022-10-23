Thomas Rhett Puts His Own Spin on Classic Christmas Songs on New EP, ‘Merry Christmas, Y’all’

Thomas Rhett is welcoming the start of the Christmas season early with his new holiday project, Merry Christmas, Y'all, which he released Friday (Oct. 21).

On the EP, which Dan Huff produced, Rhett covers four classic Christmas tunes: "Winter Wonderland," "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year," "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" and "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas." Rhett keeps the tunes mostly traditional, with big band sounds including horns, pianos and sweeping string sections. The tracks do feature some country flair, however, with acoustic guitar and other country elements in the mix.

The project's first track, "Winter Wonderland," particularly straddles this line with a twangy intro featuring acoustic guitar and jingle bells as Rhett dives into the tune. The twang and bouncy acoustic rhythm continue, with added electric guitar riffs, as traditional big band elements join throughout the track.

The project was somewhat of a surprise to fans, as Rhett announced the news just one day prior to the release. He teased the project in a video featuring a photo of the legendary Frank Sinatra in the background. As the soft piano intro of his version of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" plays, Rhett says, "You know what that sounds like? A warm fire. Christmas time, baby."

The post garnered comments from fellow country singers and fans, and Rhett's wife Lauren also shared her enthusiasm, writing, "Hahahahah wow I love this."

Upon officially announcing the news of the EP, Rhett shared his excitement to usher in the holidays with traditional Christmas music.

“I love everything about Christmas — there’s nothing like the holiday season,” Rhett says via press release. “I wanted to record some of the Christmas songs that my family and I enjoy every year. I hope this music gets everyone in the holiday spirit!”

Merry Christmas, Y'all is the third official project Rhett has released in the past year-and-a-half. He unveiled Country Again (Side A), which sparked hits including "What's Your Country Song" and "Country Again," in April of 2021. One year later, he released Where We Started, which includes his Riley Green collaboration "Half of Me," among others. Rhett has plans for a Country Again (Side B) album, but he has not shared official release information.

Thomas Rhett's Merry Christmas, Y'all Track Listing

1. “Winter Wonderland”

2. “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year”

3. “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”

4. “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas”

thomas-rhett-merry-christmas-yall-cover-art Valory Music Co. loading...