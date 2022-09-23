It is an annual tradition in Southern Ocean County and this year it will mark the 40th Anniversary of the Old Time Barnegat Bay Decoy & Gunning Show in Historic Tuckerton, NJ. Thousands will visit Tip Seaman Park in Tuckerton and the Historic Tuckerton Seaport. This is one of the biggest fall festivals in Ocean County.

The Old Time Barnegat Bay Decoy & Gunning Show takes place Saturday, September 24th from 7 am to 5 pm, and Sunday, September, 25th from 7 am to 4 pm. There will be over 300 "waterfowling" exhibitors and vendors.

There will be two separate locations, Tip Seaman County Park & Tuckerton Seaport, both locations conveniently accessible by free shuttle bus service. It will be a fantastic weekend filled with hunting supplies, displays, contests, music, food, antique collectible decoys, and more.

This year, marking the 40th anniversary, the festival is dedicated to our friend German Georgieff. German Georgieff is Chief Naturalist at Ocean County's Wells Mills Park in Waretown and the Old Time Barnegat Bay Decoy and Gunning Show coordinator. Mr. Georgieff has been with the County for 31 years and is approaching retirement and we wish him all the best and thanks for all his work with the Ocean County Parks System.

Admission is Free to the Old Time Barnegat Bay Decoy and Gunning Show and the show kicks off bright and early Saturday morning at 7 am on the 24th. Plan on using their shuttle service to make it easier to get around at the show. Fingers crossed for good weather and here's to a great fall kick-off in Southern Ocean County.

