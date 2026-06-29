If you've walked into the grocery store planning to spend $75 and somehow left closer to $150, you're definitely not the only one.

A new consumer survey found that grocery prices have become the biggest financial concern for Americans, beating out other everyday expenses. For plenty of New Jersey families, that probably doesn't come as much of a surprise. Between the state's already high cost of living and food prices that still feel unpredictable, a simple grocery run can quickly throw off the weekly budget.

People Are Feeling Less Optimistic About the Economy

The survey also found that the economy and inflation remain the top issues on people's minds. At the same time, confidence in where the economy is headed has taken a hit, with far fewer Americans expecting strong economic growth over the next year compared to last year's survey.

That uncertainty is changing the way people shop. More families are waiting for sales, buying store brands, clipping digital coupons and comparing prices between stores before filling their carts at the grocery store.

READ MORE: New Study Shows Just How Serious NJ Residents Treat Their Credit Scores

Why This Hits Home in New Jersey

In New Jersey, where housing, taxes and everyday expenses are already higher than in many parts of the country, rising grocery costs can feel like the last straw when it comes to the everyday cost of living expenses.

The good news is that shoppers have gotten smarter about stretching their budgets. The downside is that many don't expect prices to drop anytime soon.

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For now, whether you're shopping for a family of five or just picking up a few essentials, one thing seems clear: the grocery bill has become the monthly expense people are watching more closely than ever.

LOOK: Here's how much grocery shopping now costs in the U.S. The average cost of groceries for one person per month in 2023 was around $337. But how does your state compare? Do you pay more, or less? Data compiled by Zippia takes a look at the average monthly grocery bill per person in all 50 states. States are listed from least expensive to most expensive and are rounded up to the nearest dollar. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant