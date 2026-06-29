It’s no secret New Jersey doesn’t mess around. It’s definitely no sleepy state, but is it really that dangerous? The bigger question for us is how dangerous is South Jersey?

The latest FBI crime data shows several South Jersey towns ranked among New Jersey's highest for reported criminal offenses. While Jersey City and Newark claimed the top two spots across the state as a whole, Atlantic City ranked fifth overall and recorded more reported offenses than any other city in South Jersey.

The rankings show that property crimes make up the largest category in nearly every NJ municipality.

Crime In Camden County

Only Pennsauken Township appeared in the statewide top 20 with 2,471 total reported offenses recorded. Property crimes accounted for 2,072 of those incidents.

Crime In Burlington County

Mount Laurel Township landed on the list with 2,292 reported offenses, including 1,659 property crimes.

Crime In Gloucester County

No Gloucester County municipalities ranked among New Jersey's top 20 cities for total reported offenses.

Crime In Cumberland County

Vineland finished seventh statewide with 4,430 reported offenses, while Bridgeton also appeared on the list with 2,439 total offenses.

Crime In Atlantic County

Atlantic City stood out as South Jersey's highest-ranking city. 6,739 reported offenses were recorded. Of those, 3,481 were property crimes, while 2,320 were crimes against people.

The city's casino industry, entertainment district and millions of annual visitors contribute to a much higher volume of police activity and reported incidents than many neighboring communities. Those factors don't necessarily mean visitors are more likely to become crime victims, but they do help explain why Atlantic City consistently reports more offenses than other South Jersey municipalities.

Crime In Ocean County

Toms River rounded out the South-Central Jersey communities on the list with 3,602 reported offenses. That earned them a spot in New Jersey's top 10.

Crime In Cape May County

No Cape May County municipalities appeared in these latest rankings.

For South Jersey residents, the biggest takeaway is clear: Atlantic City reported the highest number of offenses in the region, while Cumberland County placed two cities on the statewide list.

Across every South Jersey community that ranked, property crime remained the most frequently reported category.

NJ teachers recently accused of sexual crimes Several New Jersey educators and coaches have faced recent accusations of sexual misconduct, while others return to court as their cases progress. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt