Happy birthday, Faith Hill! The country singer turns 55 on Wednesday (Sept. 21), and her adoring husband, Tim McGraw, wrote quite the tribute to his bride to share on social media.

The "Down on the Farm" singer created a slideshow of pictures set to his song "My Best Friend," showing every side of his wife, from glamorous red carpet appearances to makeup-free snaps away from the spotlight.

Get our free mobile app

McGraw also wrote some beautiful words for his wife of nearly 26 years, speaking to how much she means to him and their family. After more than two decades together, their love is as strong as ever.

"My best friend. My soul mate [sic]. The love of my life. I can't believe that I get to spend my days and nights with you for the rest of my life," he writes. "You are such a remarkable person and our 3 daughters could not have a better role model in their lives ...... We love you baby!"

Hill was born on Sept. 21, 1967, in Ridgeland, Miss. She was adopted as an infant by Ted and Edna Perry and named Audrey Faith Perry.

She met McGraw when both were up-and-coming country singers, and they fell hard for one another. The country couple married on Oct. 6, 1996, in a surprise wedding at McGraw's house in Rayville, La. They had only been engaged for a few months before saying "I do" underneath a locust tree in his aunt's backyard. They had told everyone to come over for a charity softball game, but instead, it was their wedding that loved ones would attend.

McGraw and Hill have three daughters together, Gracie, 25, Maggie, 24, and Audrey, 20. All three girls seem to have the same entertainment talent as their parents, as well: Gracie is pursing her dreams of being on Broadway, Maggie sang in a rock band called Sister Supply during her time attending Stanford, and Audrey has posted videos on social media showing off her vocal chops.