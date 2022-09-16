To those that are spraypainting graffiti around Mays Landing -- stop it.

Is that really all you have to do?

You tagged a sign at Hamilton Mall? Really? 1987 called. It's laughing at you.

Actually, that graffiti has been on that mall sign for a few weeks now. Maybe someone with the mall could clean it up? Or does no one actually care about the mall any longer?

As for other areas around town, there's graffiti along the median on the Black Horse Pike.

Graffiti in Mays Landing, NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Graffiti in Mays Landing, NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

And that's not the only spot.

There's a lot of graffiti on the side of the old Caballo Negro restaurant.

Graffiti in Mays Landing, NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Graffiti in Mays Landing, NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

That's one of the first things you see as you head east on the Pike into Mays Landing. Not exactly the first impression that you want to give people.

There's more graffiti at Lepizig and the Pike. There's been more there but some of it has been cleaned up.

Graffiti in Mays Landing, NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Graffiti in Mays Landing, NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

There's graffiti -- again -- under Route 50 where it crosses the Black Horse Pike.

Graffiti in Mays Landing, NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Graffiti in Mays Landing, NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

This long fence was vandalized not too long ago. Thankfully, some residents and a local fire department very quickly removed the graffiti.

Fence at McCall Avenue and the Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Google Maps Fence at McCall Avenue and the Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Oh, and there's graffiti on some signs, too.

Speed limit sign with graffiti in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Google Maps Speed limit sign with graffiti in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

It looks like hell.

Mays Landing is better than that.

Perhaps some elected officials and members of law enforcement can keep a better eye on things like this.

It really makes the town look bad.

