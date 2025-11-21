Well, this sucks.

Let's say you decide to move forward in your life of crime and break into a car. Then, you get stuck and can't get out.

Yeah, that sucks.

It happened in Mays Landing Thursday night.

Trapped Inside the Car Your Trying to Burglarize

Jeison Henriquez Sanchez, 19, of Pleasantville had a very bad day Thursday.

Allegedly.

Hamilton Township Police say just before 8:30 pm, they received a report of a car burglary in progress, near Longhorn Steakhouse, by Hamilton Mall.

Police talked to the victim who said when he was walking up to his vehicle, he say a stranger sitting inside.

Police looked - and he was still inside the car! Apparently, he couldn't get out!

Police say they were told by the owner of the car that the car's doors weren't working right, and the doors couldn't be opened from the inside! The owner knew this, but the alleged burglar did not.

Free at Last. Free at Last!

Hamilton Township Police let Jeison Sanchez out of the car, and took him into custody. He's been charged with burglary, and is now being held in the Atlantic County Jail on unrelated charges.

With tongue in cheek, Police Chief Michael Virga is reminding citizens to "Lock Your Doors - unless you have a faulty door!"

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

SOURCE: Hamilton Township Police Department

