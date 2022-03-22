Tony Baloney’s Ukraine Flag Pizza Fundraiser ‘Selling Like Crazy’

Over the weekend, Tony Baloney's held a special fundraiser.

Tony Baloney's locations in Atlantic City, Hoboken, Jersey City, and Long Branch offered "Blue & Yellow Heart-Shaped Pizza - 2 Pack" via Goldbelly, the online food marketplace to support Ukraine.

If you ordered one of the twin packs of Ukrainian flag pizzas, 100% of proceeds from the product went to help the people of Ukraine through World Central Kitchen.

The response?

The pizzas were "selling like crazy", Tony Baloney's owner Michael Hauke told the Jersey Patch.

The fundraising drive went so well that Tony Baolney's plans to extend the relief effort as long as people are interested. First, though, they will have to restock the Ukrainian pizza supply because the entire first shipment is sold out.

Tony Boloney’s stands for creativity, fun, love, and inclusion. The Tony Boloney’s team is devastated about the events currently taking place in Ukraine. We wanted to be sure to show our love and support to Ukraine, in conjunction with @goldbelly , in the best way we know how: with pizza. This “Ukraine Love” pizza combo was created for a limited time to support Ukraine. We are proud to help spread awareness about this ongoing tragedy. ❤️

Tony Baloney's Atlantic City, at 300 Oriental Ave, sells delicious food and always manages to do a little extra to help out in the community or, in this case, on the world stage.

See details on their Instagram post on how to get on the waitlist to order a Ukraine Flag Pizza combo, when available.

