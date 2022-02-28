Two Almost Hit as Car Passes Stopped School Bus in Waretown NJ

Two Almost Hit as Car Passes Stopped School Bus in Waretown NJ

Ocean Township Police Department

Close calls like this are too close for comfort. They're also illegal.

Police in Ocean Township. Ocean County are trying to locate the car and/or driver that passed a stopped school bus, almost hitting two people. It appears that a young child and another person were walking past the front of the bus when the car came between the bus and the curb.

The incident happened Friday morning at 8:30 am on Barnegat Beach Drive in Waretown. Police say the car "was traveling west out of the residential neighborhood towards Route 9."

Police have provided the accompanying photos and say the car is believed to be "a Subaru Forrester with a 'ReClam the Bay - RCTB' sticker affixed to it."

Police have stepped up their efforts to find the driver. If you can help, you're encouraged to call 609-693-4007. You can also email the police officer in charge of the case at MRogalski@twpoceannj.gov. Finally, you can also send the Ocean Police Department a direct message on Facebook.

SOURCE: Ocean Township Police Department.

