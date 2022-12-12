Officials with the U.S. Coast Guard are asking for your help as they try to locate a sailboat and its crew that haven't been seen in several days.

Get our free mobile app

According to a Facebook post, 76-year-old Joe DiTommasso and 64-year-old Kevin Hyde were aboard a 30-foot Catalina sailboat with a bluish-purple hull, a white superstructure, and white sails.

The vessel, "Atrevida II" (NJ 7033HN), is traveling from Cape May, NJ, to Marathon, FL. It was last seen on December 3rd when it departed Oregon Inlet, NC.

Authorities say the Atrevida II may have stopped in Morehead City, NC, but this is not confirmed.

The Coast Guard is searching for an overdue sailboat and its crew that departed Cape May NJ - Photo: Townsquare Medial Illustration The Coast Guard is searching for an overdue sailboat and its crew that departed Cape May NJ - Photo: Townsquare Medial Illustration loading...

A picture of a similar vessel for comparison purposes can be found on the Coast Guard's Facebook page.

If you or someone you know has any information regarding the missing boaters, you are asked to call the Coast Guard Atlantic Area Command Center at (757) 398-6700.

CBS News at Coast Guard T.S. Cape May: A Behind Scenes Look