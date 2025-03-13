One quiet town in Cape May County is buzzing with law enforcement officers today.

And, no, it has nothing to do with that Steven Spielberg movie being filmed in the area.

Officials say it's only for training purposes.

The Lower Township Police Department says the Cape May County SWAT Team will conduct a training exercise at 723 Jonathan Hoffman Road in Cape May until 10 PM today, Thursday, March 13th.

While cops will be at that specific location, residents "will notice an unusual amount of police activity in the area surrounding the location.

723 Jonathan Hoffman Road in Cape May NJ - Photo: Google Maps 723 Jonathan Hoffman Road in Cape May NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Officials stress that this is only a planned training exercise and that people in the surrounding neighborhood should not be alarmed.

Police continue, "Thank you for your patience and understanding as the Cape May County Regional SWAT Team conducts this important training to improve citizen safety across the County of Cape May."

Details as to why this particular house is being used for training were not included in a press release.