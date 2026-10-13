Cape May has Victorian homes, beautiful beaches, and a reputation as a charming Jersey Shore getaway. A new ranking reveals a spookier side to this Jersey shore town and it puts Cape May ahead of Salem, Massachusetts, for 2026.

According to a study by Vivint, Cape May ranks as the sixth-spookiest city in America, beating out famous Halloween destinations such as Salem, New Orleans, and Savannah.

Even more surprising? Cape May had just two reported ghost sightings.

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What Makes Cape May So Spooky?

Vivint analyzed 74 U.S. cities using seven factors, including reported ghost sightings, haunted places, haunted house attractions, paranormal businesses, and spooky-related Google searches. The study used data collected in September 2026.

Cape May's ranking wasn't driven by ghost sightings alone. The town stood out for its concentration of spiritual shops, haunted attractions, and online interest in the paranormal.

In fact, Cape May had the second-highest concentration of spiritual shop listings in the study, with about 364.5 listings per 10,000 residents. Only Virginia City, Nevada, ranked higher.

Cape May Beats Salem in the 2026 Rankings

Cape May also ranked sixth nationwide for haunted house attraction listings and eighth for spooky-related Google searches.

Meanwhile, Salem landed at No. 41, placing 35 spots behind the Jersey Shore destination. Austin, Los Angeles, and New Orleans also ranked lower.

The results suggest that Cape May's spooky reputation goes beyond ghost stories. Its historic character, paranormal attractions, and interest in all things supernatural helped push it into the national top 10.

Add Cape May To Your Halloween Bucket List

Looking for a fall getaway with historic charm and a spooky twist? Cape May might deserve a spot on your list this year. With its Victorian architecture and spooky paranormal appeal, this town offers a different kind of Halloween escape with no trip to Salem required.

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