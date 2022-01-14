Update: 23-year-old Vineland, NJ, Man Shot and Killed Leaving Wawa
Authorities in Cumberland County have identified the victim of a fatal shooting at a Wawa in Vineland early Friday morning.
According to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit, officers with the Vineland Police Department were called to Wawa on Delsea Drive at Park Avenue for a report of a shooting.
A press release states, "upon arrival, officers located one victim, Luis Rivera, age 23 of Pine Street in Vineland, deceased as a result of gunshot wound(s) he sustained while exiting the [Wawa]."
WPVI-TV reports the shooting happened around 2:00 early Friday morning and, "police used crime scene tape to cordon off the entrance as well as a white pickup truck located at the gas pumps."
The prosecutor's office says although they are in the early stages of their investigation, this does not appear to be a random act.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vineland Police Department at (856) 460-0806.