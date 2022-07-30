Yet another person in the greater Atlantic City area has been charged for allegedly luring and enticing a minor online.

The Ventnor City Police Department says on Friday afternoon, July 29th, they received a report from a subject who arrived at a pre-arranged location to meet a man with the purpose of having sex with him.

According to authorities, "the male was identified as Edwin M. Perez, a 33-year-old Ventnor City, NJ resident and Perez had been communicating with this subject through an online app, where Perez believed the subject to be a 15-year-old child."

After a brief investigation, police say Perez was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree luring and enticing a child by various means.

Get our free mobile app

Perez was taken to the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending an appearance in superior court.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

New Jersey's most disgraceful child predators and accused predators