Officers with the Ventnor City Police Department were busy in September arresting nearly three dozen people.

In the 3.5-square-mile city last month, there were over 1,500 calls for service, 23 accidents, and 23 domestic violence cases.

Some adults getting arrested included the following:

A 55-year-old man from Philadelphia PA was arrested and charged with DWI on September 1st

A 43-year-old man from Atlantic City was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence on September 1st

On September 1st, a 48-year-old man from Ventnor was arrested and charged with simple assault

A 30-year-old woman from Westampton was arrested and charged with hindering and criminal trespass on September 5th

A 30-year-old man from Ventnor was arrested on September 5th and charged with theft of motor vehicle

A 58-year-old man from Atlantic City was arrested and charged with shoplifting on September 7th

A 40-year-old man from Blackwood was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on September 8th

A 39-year-old man from Atlantic City was arrested and charged on September 13th with hindering and theft

On September 15th, a 26-year-old man from Ventnor was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and simple assault

A 41-year-old man from Ewing was arrested and charged with possession of CDS and drug paraphernalia on September 17th

On September 20th, a 48-year-old woman from Emmaus, PA, was charged with a fugitive from justice and shoplifting

A 40-year-old man from Atlantic City was arrested and charged with shoplifting on September 22nd

A 45-year-old man from Atlantic City was charged with shoplifting on September 23rd

On September 26th, a 26-year-old man from Pleasantville was charged with resisting arrest

A 45-year-old man from Philadelphia was arrested and charged with DWI on September 26th

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.