A Ventnor man is headed to prison for a stabbing at a youth baseball park in 2021.

On Thursday, 24-year-old William Clanton was sentenced to three years in state prison on a third-degree aggravated assault charge.

According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, during the pre-dawn hours of New Year's Day 2021, officers with the Absecon Police Department responded to the Field of Dreams Park after receiving a call about a stabbing.

At the scene, cops found a victim with four stab wounds to the head, throat, arm, and abdomen. Officers performed lifesaving treatment and the victim was rushed to the hospital where he survived.

South Jersey Field of Dreams in Absecon NJ

Clanton was found in the park with two knives and admitted to stabbing the victim during a fight.

The investigation was led by the Absecon Police Department in conjunction with the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office’s Major Crimes Unit.