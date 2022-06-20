Saturday evening was a busy time for Ventnor Police.

Saturday at 6:30 pm, Ventnor Police were involved in traffic and crowd control as firefighters battled a fire in the apartments above Sack O' Subs and Mango on the 5200 block of Ventnor Avenue.

That's when a call came into Ventnor Police dispatch saying five males were seen climbing in apartment windows on the first floor of the Vassar Square Condominiums, according to a post on the Ventnor Police Facebook page.

PRESS RELEASE – FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Incident Type: Burglary in Progress Arrests Date & Time: Saturday June 18, 2022,... Posted by Ventnor City Police Department on Monday, June 20, 2022

Three Ventnor officers left the fire scene to respond to the call on the Unit Block South Vassar Square.

When Sergeant Bill Borrelli and Officers Raymond Aiuto and James Arentz Jr. arrived at the building, Sergeant Borrelli saw two males climbing out one of the windows and several more individuals coming out the front door of the property.

A foot chase ensued and police were able to apprehend two males, who were both found to be juveniles, a 16-year-old from Atlantic City and a 16-year-old from Clementon, NJ.

Both teens were charged with burglary, resisting arrest, and obstructing the administration of law. They were later released to a guardian pending court proceedings.

