You Can No Longer Order Food From This Northfield Restaurant

Local eateries must be taking advantage of the slow season here in South Jersey.

During the summer months, Atlantic and Cape May Counties are both bustling with tourists and day-trippers down our way to enjoy the beach. Once the fall rolls back around, the beach-goers all go home and us locals realize how lucky we are to enjoy the peace and serenity of the calm that comes with living here year round.

It makes sense that local restaurants would save their renovations for the winter months in this part of the state.

First, we shared the news of the Dunkin in Northfield closing its doors for renovations. Now, another restaurant has revealed food isn’t available for purchase until further notice for the same reason.

Ventura’s Offshore Cafe in Northfield put up a message to customers on their website revealing that their kitchen is currently undergoing reservations, so you can’t order any food there. You can, however, still purchase alcohol from their liquor store.

People are discussing the restaurant’s temporary closure on a locally-based Northfield Facebook group. Comments have been full of suggestions regarding where to eat in the meantime. Places include The Anchorage, Angelo’s in Atlantic City, and La Cucina Ristorante.

There seems to be no word on when we can expect renovations to be complete at Ventura’s, so you’ll have to keep watching their website and social media accounts for updates.

