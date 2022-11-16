Video: 5 Juveniles, 2 Adults Attacked By Dogs in Atlantic City, NJ

Get our free mobile app

Seven people including five juveniles between the ages of 10 and 17 are recovering after being bitten by a pair of dogs in Atlantic City Tuesday afternoon.

The Atlantic City Police Department says the incident happened just before 3:45 in the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue.

A preliminary investigation determined two juveniles were walking their dogs in a fenced-in area when those dogs encountered a third dog.

The dogs became aggressive towards each other prompting them to break free from the juveniles. Without warning, it appears the dogs then turned on the juveniles and began attacking them.

Additional people attempted to help the kids that were being attacked but they, too, were bitten.

In total, two adults, ages 37 and 62, and five juveniles, ages 10, 13, 13, 15, and 17, were bitten by the dogs.

All seven victims were taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-City Division for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The dogs were eventually contained and remain in the custody of animal control pending the outcome of the investigation.

Video posted to the Scan AtlanticCity Facebook page purportedly shows the attack (caution: the video may be graphic to some).

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.