This Massive Family Fun Center Is Coming Soon To New Jersey

When one door closes, another opens even if it's thirteen years in the making.

Bowling is a fantastic pass time for kids, families, or anyone who's just looking for something to do on the weekends.

Get our free mobile app

Although I'm not a huge bowler myself anymore, growing up and as a teenager, it was something we would do on a regular basis.

A while back I told you about a popular bowling alley in Woodbridge that was getting ready to close its doors near the end of May.

You can read more on that here.

Photo by Jorik Kleen on Unsplash Photo by Jorik Kleen on Unsplash loading...

It's always sad to see a local mom-and-pop business have to close after so many years in business.

However, this time around, I get to write about a small business that's getting ready to open its doors.

And the best part is this new business is going to fill a void in this community that's been there since roughly 2010.

A Brand New Bowling And Entertainment Complex Is Coming To This NJ Town.

Back in 2010, arson destroyed Loyle Lanes in Vineland New Jersey, which has left a void in the town when it comes to a family fun center.

Photo by Persnickety Prints on Unsplash Photo by Persnickety Prints on Unsplash loading...

That's about to change, however, according to the Daily Journal, with the addition of a massive entertainment complex that'll offer the town more than just bowling.

The new facility will offer an arcade, a billiards section as well as a bar and restaurant in addition to bowling lanes.

It's part of a small chain that has locations in South Carolina and Texas and in December will open its first New Jersey location.

Photo by Eva Andria on Unsplash Photo by Eva Andria on Unsplash loading...

Get ready to welcome 810 Billiards and Bowling to Vineland New Jersey!

It'll be located at 3679 Delsea Drive in Vineland and has plans to open sometime at the end of 2023.