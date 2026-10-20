I will TOTALLY admit that I am THAT pet parent when Halloween rolls around. My pups are dressing up as Jack and Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas this year, and I cannot wait to see how adorable they look together.

But now I'm wondering something I honestly hadn't thought much about before: What if our pets don't love Halloween dress-up as much as we do?

A new warning from veterinarian Dr. Kelly Hood has me thinking twice about those cute costume photos we all love sharing.

Vets Are Raising Concerns About Pet Costumes

According to the National Retail Federation, Americans are expected to spend $920 million on pet Halloween costumes. That's a whole lot of pumpkins, hot dogs, ghosts, and dressed-up dogs!

But Dr. Hood reminds pet parents that costumes can make some animals uncomfortable, especially if they restrict movement, vision, or breathing. And our pets can't exactly tell us when they've had enough.

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Is Your Pet Trying To Tell You Something?

Some signs of stress can be easy to miss. Dogs may freeze, repeatedly lick their lips, tuck their tails, or try to walk away. Cats might flatten their ears, crouch low, hide, or avoid being touched.

If your pet seems uncomfortable, don't force them to stay in costume for one more picture. Give them space and remove the outfit safely. Trouble breathing is an emergency that requires immediate veterinary care.

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Can We Still Dress Up Our Pets for Halloween?

Thankfully, this isn't a ban on adorable pet costumes! If your dog or cat seems comfortable wearing an outfit, make sure it fits properly and doesn't interfere with movement or breathing. Keep watching their behavior, and stop if they seem distressed.

Halloween can also be stressful because of doorbells, strangers, and excited kids. A quiet room where pets can relax is a great idea.

As for my Jack and Sally? I'm still hoping for those ridiculously cute pictures. But if my pups aren't feeling it, we'll skip the photo shoot.

Because as much as I love Halloween, their happiness will always matter more than getting the perfect picture.

LET'S GO: 18 Old-School Halloween Things That Would Never Fly Today No parents, no curfew, just a plastic mask you couldn’t breathe through and a pillowcase full of candy from total strangers. How many of these did you do? Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz