New Jersey parents, please keep a close eye on your kids this Halloween. Between running from house to house, visiting friends in other neighborhoods, and excitedly chasing down more candy, it's easy for little ones to forget about traffic.

Unfortunately, new research shows just how important it is for parents and drivers to stay alert on Halloween night.

Halloween Is Especially Dangerous for Child Pedestrians

A MoneyGeek study examined 15 years of federal crash data from 2010 through 2024. Researchers found that 45 children died in pedestrian crashes on Halloween, nearly twice the number recorded on any other single date.

Even more concerning, 24 of those deaths happened between 6 and 9 p.m., when many families are out trick-or-treating.

New Jersey parents have another reason to pay attention. The study recorded 13 Halloween pedestrian deaths in the Garden State across all age groups. That put New Jersey among the five states with the highest totals during the study period.

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What NJ Parents and Drivers Should Do

Halloween is supposed to be a fun night for families, but excited kids aren't always thinking about safety. If you're taking your children trick-or-treating, remind them to use crosswalks, look both ways, and never run into the street between parked cars. Keep younger children close, and consider adding reflective tape or glow sticks to their costumes.

Parents should also be extra careful if they're driving between neighborhoods with their kids. More families on the move can mean more traffic and more children crossing unfamiliar streets.

Drivers need to slow down in residential areas, watch for children who may appear suddenly, and put their phones away.

A little extra attention from both parents and drivers can help keep Halloween focused on costumes, candy, and happy memories instead of a preventable tragedy.