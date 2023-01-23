Isiah Pacheco, an NFL player in his rookie season with the Kansas City Chiefs, was a major factor in the team advancing in the playoffs.

Pacheco, who hails from Vineland, had a big game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars Saturday night, helping the Chiefs win by a score of 27-20.

Give it up for this local talent! The running back had 101 total yards: 12 carries for 95 yards, and one catch for 6 yards. He had a long run of 39 yards which lead to a touchdown by tight end Travis Kelce.

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Jacksonville Jaguars v Kansas City Chiefs Getty Images loading...

Isiah Pacheco is a Vineland High School alum who went on the play for Rutgers University.

Pacheco was picked up by Kansas City in the 7th round of the 2022 NFL draft and has been a standout in his debut season, leading the Chiefs in 830 rushing yards so far.

Get our free mobile app

Saturday night's victory over the Jaguars, which saw former Philadelphia Eagles head coaches Andy Reid and Doug Pederson going head to head, marks the Chiefs fifth straight advancement to the AFC Championship Game. They take on the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Jan. 29 @ 6:30p.

30 famous people you might not know were college athletes Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey.

Most Accomplished South Jersey Male Athletes From Each High School