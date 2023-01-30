Isiah Pacheco, an NFL player in his rookie season with the Kansas City Chiefs, is going to the Super Bowl.

Pacheco, who hails from Vineland, had a big game versus Cincinnati Sunday night, helping the Chiefs overcome the Bengals to win the AFC Championship.

The running back channeled what the Chiefs dubbed 'Beast Mode' during a bull-like 16-yard catch-and-run, where he could not be stopped by Bengals defenders.

Now, Pacheco has just ONE more game this season: Super Bowl LVII. It'll be against the team he undoubtedly spent his childhood in South Jersey rooting for, the Philadelphia Eagles.

It's got to feel amazing to have made it to the NFL's biggest game of the season, especially in his rookie year, and it would be amazing if Pacheco comes home with that ring on his finger. Unfortunately, it's not going to happen, lol!

Aw, come ON! I'm happy to see a local guy playing in the Super Bowl, but I CANNOT, WILL NOT, root against the Eagles, lol.

It's already going to be crazy enough that The Birds are going up against ex-Eagles coach Andy Reid! The game is also being dubbed 'Kelce Bowl', because it'll pit brothers Travis and Jason Kelce against each other.

Isiah Pacheco is a Vineland High School alum who went on the play for Rutgers University.

Pacheco was picked up by Kansas City in the 7th round of the 2022 NFL draft and has been a standout in his debut season.

I'm sure the whole of Vineland and Cumberland County will be rooting for this hometown hero, and his family and friends should be VERY proud.

(Fly Eagles Fly, lol)

