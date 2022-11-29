Authorities say a man from Vineland has pleaded guilty in connection to a drug-induced death that claimed the life of an 18-year-old.



44-year-old Freddie W. Smith pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree strict liability for causing a drug-induced death.

Smith admitted he sold drugs containing fentanyl which killed an 18-year-old man in 2020.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says state police led an investigation that determined the victim had gone to a Wawa in Vineland at some point on March 11th or 12th, 2020. In the parking lot, Smith sold the drugs containing fentanyl to the decedent who was later found dead on a couch in his family's home.

Toxicology testing of the decedent’s blood determined he died from fentanyl and cocaine, and a search warrant was later executed on Smith’s home where law enforcement recovered drug packaging paraphernalia, fentanyl, and cocaine.

Under the terms of the plea, Smith is expected to be sentenced to 12 years in state prison; he will have to serve just over a decade before becoming eligible for parole. Once released, he will need to serve five years of parole supervision.

Sentencing is scheduled for January 9th.

