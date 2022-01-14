It was a scary scene outside of the Wawa on Rt. 47, Delsea Drive, in Vineland Friday morning (Jan. 14).

6abc.com reports a shooting broke out during the two o'clock hour near the gas pumps outside of the Vineland, Cumberland County convenience store. Unfortunately, there hasn't yet been a lot of information released about what exactly happened Friday morning, but the Vineland Police Department is hard at work.

What you would have seen if you had attempted to pull into the Delsea Drive location after the incident is police tape around Wawa's entrance as well as the gas pumps. 6abc.com also says that a white truck was also wrapped with it. No information regarding how or why the truck was involved nor who it belongs to has been released at this time.

The Route 47 Wawa closed its doors to customers immediately after the incident. No word yet on whether or not they will reopen at any point. There have been no reported injuries thus far and nothing is known about any victims at this time.

Source: 6abc.com

