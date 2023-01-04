Vineland, NJ, Police: Pot-smoking Driver Hits 2 Utility Poles, Mailbox
A woman from Vineland is facing charges after a single-vehicle crash in the city Tuesday night.
The Vineland Police Department says 21-year-old Dominique Johnson has been charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, and failure to maintain lane.
The accident happened around 10:30 in the area of North Delsea and Gallagher Drives.
According to police, "the driver related she wasn’t feeling well smoking marijuana and fell asleep before the crash occurred."
Officials did not say if Johnson was injured in the crash.
The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
