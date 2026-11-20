There are great traditions.

Then, there are fun traditions.

This is a fun tradition: The 29th Annual Joe and Jahna Cat Country Turkey Bowling Challenge.

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Turkey Bowling is a Cat Country 107.3 and South Jersey Tradition!

Our first Turkey Bowling Challenge was held way back in 1998 in Egg Harbor Township at was then Damon's Restaurant. (The current location of Chickie's and Pete's.)

Through the years, we've been at many different places bowling turkey, but this year we'll be back in Somers Point at Galloway Auto and Tire, on Route 9, New Road. (Fun fact: We've been at this location more times that any other.)

In 29 years, we've literally seen generations of families show us to bowl the turkey, and we'd love to have your family join us.

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Here are the Details of Turkey Bowling

The date: Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

The time: 7- 10 am.

The place: Galloway Auto and Tire in Somers Point.

How it works: We hand you a frozen turkey (or, if it's warm out, a formerly-frozen turkey). You bowl it across the parking lot, like a bowling bowl, towards the pins.

Oh, there will be prizes, too!

Hope to see you there!

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