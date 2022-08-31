Vineland high school alum Isiah Pacheco has made the Kansas City CHiefs initial 53-man roster as a running back.

The Rutgers alum ran 10 times for 52 yards in Kansas CIty's preseason finale against the Packers to cap off a solid preseason and training camp with the Chiefs.

Pacheco got some solid reps with the first-team in the Chiefs second preseaon game with Patrick Mahomes. He is also slated to be the starting kick returner for KC this season and could have a role in the pass game.

The seventh-round pick turned heads at the NFL Combine, running a 4.37 forty at the Combine.

During his career at Rutgers, he ran for 2,442 and 18 scores, plus 47 catches for another 249 yards and one touchdown in 43 games for the Scarlet Knights.

At Vineland, he was a versatile star, playing all over the field including quarterback, running back and defensive back for the Fighting Clan. As a senior, he rushed for 1,414 yards and 18 touchdowns and added another 598 yards and three touchdowns on 43-of-81 attempts. On defense, he made 28 tackles, two interceptions and even had a punt return for touchdown and one safety.