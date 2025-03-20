Vineland Police On the Lookout for Hit and Run Suspect
A vehicle struck a man and then left the scene, even though the person struck sustained injuries.
This happened in Vineland, and police are asking for the public's help in finding the driver and the vehicle.
Vineland Police searching for suspect
Police say the car-pedestrian incident happened on March 4th, at about 6 pm, in the 200 block of South 7th Street.
Police say a 54-year-old man was struck by a pickup truck that backed up into him on the roadway.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries. Police did not release the severity of his injuries.
Vehicle caught on surveillance
Vineland Police say the pickup truck was caught on camera and is pictured above.
If you can help police identify the vehicle - or if you have other information on the accident - you're urged to contact Vineland Police officer Munoz at DMunoz@vinelandcity.org.
SOURCE: Vineland Police Department
