A North Wildwood motel built in the 1970s will preserve its vintage charm as its units convert to condominiums.

Wildwood is known for its doowop, mid-century vibe. It's what make the Jersey Shore town so unique.

That's why it's good to hear that even though a popular summer lodge has been sold, it won't be knocked down for the planned condos, just transformed.

This kind of transformation to 'condotels' is happening all over Wildwood.

In 1979, Carl Del Monte and Rosalie DiGiuseppe sold everything they had and left their home in Philadelphia to build Harbor Light Family Resort on Ocean Ave. between 3rd and 4th on Wildwood's north end.

But after 43 years the Harbor Light Family Resort was recently sold. Its 44 units went on the market this weekend starting at $189,000, Wildwood Video Archive reports.

Forgive me, but a block from the beach in North Wildwood? A chance to OWN a piece of Jersey Shore history and call it your own? That price seems like a steal! But I don't know all that much about real estate, lol.

The property, reportedly listed by Coastal Elite Realty, boasts on-site parking, two pools, a laundry room, storage, elevators, and more.

