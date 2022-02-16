Want to Get Paid To Work The Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood, NJ?

This summer you can get paid to hang out at the summer music festival featuring Eric Church, Jason Aldean, Flordia Georgia Line, Cole Swindell, and more!

It's the Barefoot Country Music Fest on the Wildwood Beach, June 16 - 19 - and it promises to be an unforgettable four days.

How about being there - and getting paid?

Producers of the festival are looking to staff up, and they're now taking applications. They're looking to hire bartenders (must be eTIPS certified), barracks, security, ambassadors, and beach cleanup personnel.

Staff applications are now being accepted on the Barefoot website, here.

Producers stress that if hired, you'll be part of the team making this year's event great!

For tickets to the Barefoot Country Music Festival, click here.

