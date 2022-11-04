While you were watching the Phillies game, the Philadelphia Eagles were down in Houston and beat the Texans 29-17 on Thursday night.

While the Phillies were in the late innings of a 3-2 loss, a pair of Eagles, Jason Kelce and Jalen Hurts were on the Amazon Prime post-game show, Thursday Night Nightcap, discussing the team's win.

Get our free mobile app

What they were greeted with was a plethora of Philadelphia fans that made the trip to Houston to support the Eagles (and maybe go over to Minute Maid Park to watch the Phillies on Saturday and Sunday).

What the fans got greeted to was a duet from Kelce and Hurts.

Kelce asks the crowd, wanna do "Fly, Eagles, Fly?" The answer was an impressive amount of Eagles fans ballistically agreeing to be a part of the duet.

Just a tremendous moment. When many fans could have hustled out of NRG Stadium in Houston to go catch the final innings of the Phillies game in the World Series, they stuck around and were able to partake in a great night of karaoke with two leaders of the 8-0 Eagles.

Fly, Eagles, Fly to all Eagles fans!