Watch This Camden High Schooler’s Ridiculous Breakaway Jam

D.J. Wagner and Camden high have rightfully been getting a lot of attention this season, they are the No. 1 team in South Jersey, No. 2 team in the state of New Jersey and according to Max Preps, they are ranked 11th in the nation.

The team is has a ton of talent, and that was on full display on Saturday.

Senior Elijah Perkins got an outlet pass and pulled off one of the best in-game dunks you'll ever see at the high school level.

Check out this NBA Dunk Contest-worthy jam:

Wow.Perkins is one of the few seniors on the Camden roster and is averaging 7.9 points per game for the 10-2 Panthers, but man that was an awesome dunk, worthy of the NBA Dunk contest!

I'd give him a 9.2.

Perkins and the Panthers knocked off Paul VI, 83-53 with Wagner scoring 25 points in the win.