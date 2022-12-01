Watch Your Favorite Eagles Players Record Christmas Album

If there's fun happening involving any of the Philadelphia Eagles players, you know Jason Kelce has to be involved!

Kelce is one of the organizers/singing stars of a special effort to raise money for the Children's Crisis Treatment Center in Philadephia.

Over the summer, Kelce and fellow Eagles Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata got together in a Philadelphia-area recording studio and recorded an album of Christmas songs! Check it out:

How about this name for the album: A Philly Special Christmas!

The album becomes available on December 23rd. You can check out the website to place your order, right here.

Here's hoping this is the 2nd best thing to come out of a magical Philadelphia Eagles season!

