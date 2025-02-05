Wawa Customers’ Dirty Little Secret Exposed

Sometimes in life, you see something and say to yourself, "Wow, that's weird."

Then, you start seeing it more and more often, and you think, "Wow this is REALLY weird!"

I've seen something at Wawa for years, and every time I see it again, it just boggles my mind.

Now, I find out that other people are seeing it - and, my mind is boggled even more.

Now at your local Wawa

Before I go any further, let me state for the record: I love Wawa. I mean, I really love Wawa. If I don't go there every day, it's at least every other day.

I get food, I get drinks, I get gasoline.

What I don't do at Wawa is eat on one of their trashcans.

But many people do!

I don't eat on my trashcans at home, do these people?

I mean, they're eating on top of a trashcan!

My co-worker Chris Coleman has recently alerted by to a Facebook page, and, frankly, I can't believe I've never come across it before: Folks Who Eat on Wawa Trash Cans.

You can't make this up

I really thought that I was the only person who ever noticed this and thought it was weird.

Boy was I wrong!

Over 2,000 people follow Folks Who Eat on Wawa Trash Cans!

The comments make the photos even better!

Enjoy the photos. Share them with your friends! You can find the page here.

