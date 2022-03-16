Wawa is Expanding Into Their Seventh State

Wawa, the convenience store that is more of a way of life in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, is preparing to spread its wings again and open stores in North Carolina.

Charlotte, NC's WSOC-TV is reporting that the company hopes to open its first stores in the state by 2024.

Wawa released a statement trumpeting the company's unique culture.

"As a privately held, family and associate-owned company, we are most excited to share our unique culture and store experience, which has resulted in family-like bonds with our associates, our customers and our communities. As our Wawa family grows into new markets, we will forever treasure the important role we play in fulfilling customers' lives."

The company didn't confirm specific locations or timelines for construction at this stage in the process but said they are excited about expanding to North Carolina.

Wawa currently operates about 900 stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, and Washington, D.C. The company generated about $11 billion in revenue in 2020 and had a workforce of about 38,000 employees.

To see how the company's in-state expansion might grow, you could examine Florida. Wawa took their time opening in Florida, opening their first locations just a decade ago before expanding substantially. Today, Wawa has 230 Florida locations with more on the way.

Much of the growth has been fueled by the expansion of the company's Super Wawa gas stations, which represent about half of Wawa's stores.

North Carolina is Sheetz territory, though. The rival convenience chain has over 100 North Carolina locations.

In the statement concerning their move into North Carolina, Wawa insists that the local population has been cheering for Wawa to come to their state.

“Over the years, we’ve been delighted to hear from so many people from so many areas, including North Carolina, who are interested in having a Wawa closer to home. I’m thrilled to confirm that we are continuing to spread our wings into new markets and neighborhoods, including North Carolina."

