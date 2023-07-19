Let me make it absolutely clear that I'm the last person to talk smack on Philadelphia. I LOVE Philly! I used to live in Philly. My family is from Philly. I'm not going to deny that it can be rough, but I also won't rip it to shreds.

That doesn't mean other people won't, though. That includes its own residents. As a matter of fact, Philly residents are some of the first people to complain about all the issues the rest of us only get to see on the news.

According to a recent survey from the folks over at Regional Foundation Repair, they were able to discover what everyone's complaining about in the City of Brotherly Love via the Nextdoor app. It turns out that people have the most issues with construction and parking.

Nobody's shocked about the parking issue. EVERYBODY and their mom HATES the Philadelphia Parking Authority and all those parking tickets. Parking really is awful and that's coming from a place of experience, not just opinion. Also, can you really blame Philly residents for complaining about the construction? There's ALWAYS work going on in any given part of the city.

So, after construction and parking, what's the issue that Philly residents take offense to the most? Well, those of us who call South Jersey home can definitely relate to this feeling. I'm referring to the traffic. If you've ever been stuck in traffic on I-95, then you know how painful it can be to sit in bumper-to-bumper traffic for 40 minute to only go 5 miles, if that.

Those of us who live near the Jersey Shore know that feeling all too well. You're not alone with that one, Philly.

To check out the entire survey, click HERE.

Source: RegionalFoundationRepair.com

