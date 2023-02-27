When Mister Rogers Visited Lucy the Elephant in Margate, NJ

Lucy the Elephant is the world's largest elephant, and she lives in Margate, New Jersey.

Lucy is famous in her own rite, but she's has some famous visitors over the years, sharing her story on television for the world to see.

One of Lucy's visitors was Fred Rogers of the Mister Roger's Neighborhood, the children's TV show on PBS. Mister Rogers paid our old gal a visit back in 1986:

As Mister Rogers pointed out, Lucy the Elephant is not real, "It's all pretend!"

Another TV show host to pay Lucy a visit over the years was Bob Vila - really the first TV home improvement show host - also on PBS. Check out Bob's visit:

Lucy of course, just went thru a major renovation. Have you paid her a visit recently?

Here's our friend Joey Contino from Wildwood Video Archive giving us a look at the update Lucy:

