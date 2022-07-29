Where to Win Your TidalWave Fest Tickets Friday and Saturday

The TidalWave Music Festival is coming to the Atlantic City Beach August 12 - 14 and we still have tickets for you to win!

The festival will feature Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen, Dierks Bentley, and dozens more on two stages on the Atlantic City Beach.

Cat Country 107.3 is giving you the chance to win free tickets!

Here's where you can win:

FRIDAY (July 29): From 4 - 5 PM, look for Cat Country's Jahna at the BuyRite Silverton on Hopper Avenue in Toms River. Jahna will give a pair of tickets each to two lucky winners, and you can also sample Redemption Whiskey and SKYY.

SATURDAY (July 30): From 11 AM - 12 Noon, look for Cat Country's Jahna at Joe Canal's Discount Liquor on Route 47 in Rio Grande. Two lucky people will each win a pair of tickets and you can sample Redemption Whiskey and Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey.

With two weeks until the festival, excitement is building for this first annual event!

Listen for more last-minute chances to win!

