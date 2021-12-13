The end of 2021 will also bring the closure of a popular brewery in Pitman, Gloucester County.



Human Village Brewing Company, on S. Broadway, has reportedly been sold, according to Courier Post.

I'm super bummed the brewery is going away because it's where I celebrate the holidays with my in-laws. It's been a tradition for us the last several years, and we've made some great memories there. We'd play vinyl records and games, bring pizzas over from the neighboring Mannino's, and sample a few flights of beer.

Human Village Brewing Company/Facebook

Honestly, Human Village has consistently brewed some of my favorite local beer.

Not hard to do, because Human Village has always felt more special than just a place to enjoy craft beer. It's been a venue for local artists and musicians as well as a community hub known not just for the beer but for the atmosphere.

But, owner Rich Myers, who tells Courier Post Human Village Brewing Company has been 'an expression of who I am', says it's simply time to move on.

Myers hasn't revealed whether the new owners of Human Village plan to keep the business operating as a brewery, but invited fans to continue to look for updates on social media.

The brewery will remain open for the next couple weeks, having as much fun as possible, Rich Myers hopes, and continue with its Open Mic Night until December 30th, according to Courier Post. So, you've got some time to head out there and show some support.

Human Village Brewing Company is located at 148 S. Broadway, Pitman, NJ.

We'll miss you, Human Village!

