Officials in Wildwood Crest say a woman is facing charges after allegedly getting into an accident while driving while intoxicated and then assaulting a police officer.

The incident happened this past Sunday evening, August 28th, just before 7:30 in the 5800 block of New Jersey Avenue.

According to the Wildwood Crest Police Department, at the scene, an officer observed 58-year-old Sandra Vogel of Wildwood Crest standing outside of her vehicle.

They say, "Vogel allegedly struck a parked vehicle, causing heavy damage to it while attempting to back her vehicle into a driveway. Further investigation by officers revealed that Vogel was intoxicated, at which time she was placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated."

While being booked at the police station, "Vogel assaulted Officer Auch by striking him in the chest."

Ofc. Auch was not injured.

Vogel was charged with aggravated assault on law enforcement, obstructing the administration of law, disorderly conduct, and driving while intoxicated, along with receiving traffic summonses for driving while suspended, reckless driving, and unlicensed driver.

Police say she was released with a future court date.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

